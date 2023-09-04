Sharjah Ruler Approves 25 Scholarships For Postgraduates

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 25 new scholarships for postgraduate studies at the University of Sharjah (UOS) for Sharjah citizens. The scholarships will be granted to students who were accepted to enrol in the university's variprogrammes for the academic year 2023/2024.

The third batch of postgraduate scholarships comprises 3 doctoral scholarships, 21 master's scholarships, and a higher diploma scholarship.

The announcement was made by Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

ALSO READ:

UAE: Hybrid classes to be implemented for some university students in Sharjah

UAE: 1,400 young talents unleash creativity in Sharjah's summer programme

How more universities are adopting hybrid learning models to benefit working students