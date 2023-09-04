Watch: Guard Body-Tackles Messi Fan Who Invaded Field, Tried To Hug Football Star

Last updated: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 7:56 PM

In a major security breach during Inter Miami FC's latest game, Lionel Messi was grabbed by a pitch invader. The spectator, wearing a Barcelona FC jersey, attempted to hug Messi before the Argentine's bodyguard tackled him.

On Sunday night, during Inter Miami's massive 3-1 win over Los Angeles FC, the fan made a beeline for the World Cup hero. He managed to make it all the way to the icon before Messi's personal bodyguard grabbed him by the neck and hauled him away.

Yassine Chueko, a formerNavy Seal and MMA fighter hired to protect Messi at all times, managed to rip the invader away before two staff members arrived to escort the fan.

The star player's bodyguard has been in the news for his vigilant presence on the field, stalking the touchline and closely monitoring Messi as he dashes between the goalposts. Like a shadow, Chueko has been regularly spotted by fans protecting the footballer as he descends from the team or leaves the stadium.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player has been a smash hit at Inter Miami since his summer move. The Messi mania in theis evident with the craze over football witnessed during every game the legend plays.

On Sunday, Inter Miami delivered the most impressive win of their Lionel Messi era, 3-1, at Major League Soccer champions Los Angeles FC, with two assists from the Argentine boosting their playoff hopes.

The home crowd, swelled by celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and Prince Harry, were left frustrated as last year's MLS Cup winners wasted a series of chances.

After surviving some early scares, Miami took the lead in the 14th minute when Tomas Aviles split the LAFC defence to find Farias who beat John McCarthy with a low shot.

French-born Gabon international Denis Bouanga failed to convert several clear chances for LA and they were made to pay in the 51st minute when Miami's former Barcelona trio combined in style.

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets fed Messi who picked out the overlapping Alba and he burst into the box to score with a cool, left-footed finish.

Miami were in firm control and wrapped up the win in the 83rd minute when Messi burst from midfield and slipped the ball outside to Campana who made no mistake with a curling finish.

LA got a 90th-minute consolation via Ryan Hollingshead'a glancing header from a corner.

