Uaq Ruler Condoles Saudi King On Passing Of Prince Jalawi Bin Abdullah

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.
H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also dispatched a similar message of condolences to King Salman.
