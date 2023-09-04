Automechanika Dubai 2023 See More Than 1,800 Exhibitors From Over 60 Nations

DUBAI, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) – The organiser of Automechanika Dubai, the Middle East and Africa's largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket industry, is preparing to host the largest edition in the show's two-decade history from 2nd-4th October at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The landmark 20th edition of Automechanika Dubai will see more than 1,800 exhibitors from over 60 nations showcase a diverse range of innovative products, services and technologies in front of a global audience of thousands.

Building on its reputation as a key networking hub for the automotive aftersales industry, this year's exhibition will occupy 14 halls at DWTC and feature 20 official country pavilions, representing 63 percentsquare-meter growth compared to 2022.

Sustainability will represent a key foat Automechanika Dubai 2023, as automotive aftermarket professionals from around the world consider the transformative role that electric vehicles (EVs) are playing within the industry. This is on the back of the government's recently revised National Electric Vehicles Policy, which will see a 50 percent increase in the number of vehicles on the country's roads by 2050.

New event features such as Innovation4Mobility and the Lubricants Technology Conference will also address how the sector is working to minimise its environmental impact as participants explore related market opportunities, share knowledge and forge new partnerships.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director at Automechanika Dubai organisers Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said:“Over the past two decades, Automechanika Dubai has firmly established itself as the premier networking hub for the Middle East's automotive aftermarket community. This year, we will have a keen foon the EV sector, where, in the for example, demand for EVs is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 30 percent between 2022 and 2028, according to the global electric mobility readiness index published last year.”

The 20th edition of Automechanika Dubai will build on the record-breaking success of the 2022 exhibition, which attracted 1,145 exhibitors and 42,937 visitors from 145 countries. C-suite professionals and managing directors accounted for almost a third (32 percent) of visitors to last year's show, followed by business development and sales (30 percent), and procurement and purchasing personnel (8 percent).

Automechanika Dubai 2023 will feature several new event features designed to enable attendees to exchange knowledge and identify new commercial opportunities. On the exhibition's opening day, delegates will explore emerging trends from the fields of climate-neutral, connected and autonommobility as part of Innovation4Mobility. Supported by Associate Sponsor HELLA, this event feature will see expert speakers share insights into sustainability-related issues such as EV charging infrastructure, battery recycling and green investment opportunities.

On day two of Automechanika Dubai 2023, the Lubricants Technology Conference, supported by Associate Sponsor Chempol, will address a range of segment-specific themes such as digitalisation, cold blending technologies and the prevention of corrosion in EV drivetrains.

Other features at this year's event include the Automechanika Dubai Awards, which will recognise excellence from across the MENA region; Automechanika Academy, an interactive learning and networking hub; AfriConnections, a platform that connects African buyers with global suppliers; Modern Workshop, a programme that enables workshops, garages and repair centres to become future-ready; and the PitStop Challenge, which offers automotive professionals an opportunity to demonstrate their skills under pressure.

The 20th edition of Automechanika Dubai will also feature eight specialised Product Sections – Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Accessories & Customising, Tires & Batteries, Car Wash & Care, Oils & Lubricants, Diagnostics & Repair, and Body & Paint – offering something to suit every interest.

“Twenty years in the making, Automechanika Dubai 2023 will deliver unrivalled business opportunities to exhibitors and visitors alike, acting as a catalyst for new collaborations, partnerships and market expansion within the Middle East and beyond,” added Bilikozen.