Sharjah Prepares For Campaigns Of 2023 Fnc's Elections

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- As part of the concerted efforts to ensure the success of the upcoming 2023 Federal National Council elections, the Sharjah Emirate Electoral Committee convened a pivotal coordination meeting.

The gathering brought together representatives from the municipalities of the nine cities and regions within the Sharjah Emirate, namely Sharjah, Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Dhaid, Al Batayeh, Mleiha, Al Madam, and Al Hamriyah.

The primary objective of this meeting was to establish the necessary mechanisms and procedures to streamline services for prospective candidates in the Emirate of Sharjah wishing to officially announce their election campaigns.

Additionally, it aimed to facilitate the opening of campaign offices in designated locations across the emirate. Equally important was ensuring strict adherence to campaign rules and regulations with robust monitoring procedures.

The meeting was conducted under the able leadership of ISaif bin Handal, Chairman of the Sharjah Committee of the 2023 Federal National Council (FNC) elections.

In attendance were representatives from the municipalities operating within the emirate. The meeting was held at the committee's headquarters at the Sharjah Consultative Council building.

The collaborative efforts between the committee and the municipalities are geared towards delivering high-quality services and essential support to candidates representing the Sharjah Emirate. This includes allocating dedicated spaces for candidates to lodge external advertising requests and secure permits for their campaign headquarters (known as "tents") in each municipal jurisdiction. Additionally, the committee is actively providing data on approved advertising and promotional companies, all of which have received accreditation from the municipalities.

Notably, the content of election programmes and campaign plans will undergo rigorscrutiny and verification according to predefined forms specified by the National Committee. This meticuloversight ensures no irregularities or deviations occur during the election campaign.

The Sharjah Emirate Electoral Committee for the 2023 FNC's elections underscores its unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of equal opportunity and fair competition.

These principles are pivotal in affording every candidate the liberty to express their ideas, engage in activities to sway voters in their favour, and promote their electoral agendas freely. This freedom comes with the critical caveat that candidates must adhere strictly to the rules and regulations outlined in the executive instructions for the 2023 FNC's elections.