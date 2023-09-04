Uaefa, Trends Research And Advisory Sign Mou

DUBAI, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Football Association (UAEFA) and TRENDS Research and Advisory have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research and knowledge sharing.

The MoU aims to enhance their collaboration on research projects, exchange expertise and knowledge, and strengthen cooperation on areas of common interest to benefit the sports sector and the wider community.

The signing ceremony took place at the UAEFA's headquarters in Dubai, with the attendance of Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAEFA, Dr. Mohammed Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, varidepartment heads from the UAEFA and representatives from TRENDS.

Al Dhaheri stressed that the signing of the MoU with TRENDS will enhance their joint efforts to achieve the best research outcomes in all areas related to society, including sports, the economy, and future-oriented research.

“Football is not only a game, and it is a human pursuit that supports and influences our goals. It is a wide field that requires research and study,” he said.

Dr. Ali said the signing of the MoU with the UAEFA is part of the centre's plan to build stronger partnerships with varisporting organisations, especially football.