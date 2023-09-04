Sharjah Club Celebrates Karate And Judo Players In Uae

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Individual Games Department at the Sharjah Sports Club celebrated the karate and judo players during a ceremony held on the occasion of the conclusion of its summer programme,“The Future of Karate and Judo in the UAE,” held in the summer period with the participation of 113 national players, from 6 to 14 years old, over two months.

Hosted by the gymnasium of Sharjah Club in Al Hazana, the camp received a large turnout from national players, as the technical staff for the two games participated in the camp training, in addition to members of the men's teams, to prepare them to lead the games in the technical aspect in the future.

IHilal Al Hazami, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), said in his speech during the ceremony that there is harmony and coordination between all the administrations of the Emirate's clubs, and the plans of the Council were derived and inspired by the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Hazami praised the excellent work the Sharjah Club is doing for the individual games.

Al Hazami explained that the SSC is pleased to see parents, which is an indicator of the success of the programme and confirms the benefit their children received. Al Hazami hoped that such programmes emanating from the Ruler of Sharjah's vision would continue to invest in the youth's time.

The SSC chairman continued by saying that the council aims to encourage children to go to clubs and practice all types of sports, to improve their knowledge, add new experiences, and build a strong trust between parents and clubs, because it aims to create future leaders, will work to develop these programmes and attract larger numbers to serve the teams and achieve the goals of the wise leadership.

The closing ceremony of the summer programme was attended by Al Hazami, Major General Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razouqi, President of the and Asian Karate Federations, First Vice President of the International Karate Federation, and Mohammed Jassim, Assistant Secretary-General of the Judo Federation, and several guests, players and parents.