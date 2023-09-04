Ajman Ruler Condoles Saudi King On Passing Of Prince Jalawi Bin Abdullah

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
AJMAN, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.
H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, have also dispatched similar messages of condolences to King Salman.
