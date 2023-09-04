Rak Ruler Condoles Saudi King On Passing Of Prince Jalawi Bin Abdullah

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
RAS AL KHAIMAH, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has also dispatched a similar message of condolences to King Salman.
