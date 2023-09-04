Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:50 GMT

Qatar's Transport Minister And Saudi Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Transportation Fields


Jeddah: Minister of Transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti discussed on Monday with the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HE Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, aspects of bilateral cooperation in the transportation fields.

The meeting was held in Jeddah on the sidelines of the Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference (SMIC). The two ministers reviewed advancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation to broader horizons, particularly with regards to developing the transportation sector and its associated logistics services, thereby satisfying the aspirations and common interests of the two countries.

