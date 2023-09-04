Natural Gas Forecast: Continues To Make A Case For Breakout

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The natural gas market embarked on a curitrajectory as Friday's trading session unfolded-starting with a modest rise followed by a swift downturn. This dynamic encapsulates the inherent volatility inherent in this market, highlighting the constant endeavors of traders and investors to steer prices in an upward trajectory. Beneath this movement, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) emerges as a vital support level that's poised to capture considerable attention. This could very well entice value-driven investors to enter the fray. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Zooming out for a broader market perspective, a discernible pattern surfaces-the much-talked-about 'rounded up bottom.' However, it's important to stress that this pattern doesn't inherently predict an instantaneupward trend. Nonetheless, an array of factors is coalescing to lend credibility to the possibility of such an occurrence. The cyclical transition to cooler fall and winter seasons, characterized by increased natural gas demand, is an established trend. In addition, the geopolitical backdrop within the European Union adds complexity. Concerns surrounding Russian gas supply limitations and uncertainties in West African natural gas output introduce intriguing variables. Consequently, the prospect of Europeans turning to American liquefied natural gas sources could significantly influence the natural gas market.Downward Price Corrections Could Emerge as Attractive Entry PointsA pivotal juncture lies ahead, marked by the crossing of the $3.00 threshold. Achieving this milestone would likely shift attention toward the 200-day EMA as the next target. This, in turn, might set the stage for a more ambitiaim, specifically the $5.00 milestone. Given this context, any downward price corrections at this juncture could emerge as attractive entry points for astute investors seeking advantagepositions. This proposition gains added credence through patterns observed in Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), hinting at substantial market participation during price declines.In summation, the natural gas market represents a realm where a multitude of factors intertwine, encompassing technical intricacies and external influences. From the crucial role of the 50-Day EMA to broader market patterns, the seasonal demand shifts, and the nuanced repercussions of geopolitical shifts, these elements intricately shape the landscape. The prevalent trend underscores that price retracements can provide strategic investment opportunities, as supported by the observable behaviors of corresponding ETFs. Ultimately, informed market participants recognize the impending significant shifts that are poised to unfold in the coming months. It's pertinent to underscore that my intention is not to promote the sale of natural gas.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex trading accounts worth trading with.
