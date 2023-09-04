Usd/Jpy Forecast: Sees Support

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Friday's trading session witnessed thedollar's initial decline, potentially reflecting a precautionary stance in anticipation of the impending jobs report. However, a swift and significant market turnaround ensued, painting a markedly different picture. This dramatic shift suggests a prevailing bullish sentiment, possibly driving the market toward its recent highs. From this perspective, the prevailing sentiment leans toward a "buy on the dips" strategy. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started The substantial interest rate differential between the United States and Japan remains intact, and any prospects of alteration appear remote. The Bank of Japan's steadfast commitment to maintaining its current monetary policy trajectory is evident, and recent developments in the bond market corroborate this sentiment. Consequently, the market's response seems logical. The "buy on the dips" approach remains applicable, reinforcing my bullish stance on this pairing. While occasional pullbacks may occur, the broader outlook suggests a potential breakout to the upside, setting the stage for a move toward the ¥150 level following a breach of the ¥147.50 level.Beneath the surface, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average near the ¥144 level provides a rising support zone that carries substantial weight. Presently, the lower boundary of the prevailing uptrend stands around the ¥142.50 level-an area that doesn't currently face any imminent threat. Against this backdrop, each retracement in the market's movement appears as a possible opportunity for buyers to step in. After all, we are in a value-oriented environment now, and this pair will not be any different.Investors May Find OpportunitiesGiven the upcoming Labor Day holiday in the United States, caution is advisable due to the anticipated liquidity dearth. Position sizing should be approached judiciously, keeping this factor in mind. Nonetheless, the overall market sentiment seems poised to favor an upward trajectory. While waiting until Tuesday might be a prudent strategy, the broader outlook indicates a likelihood of eventual gains. Considering these dynamics, the notion of shorting this market in the near term doesn't resonate.In summary, thedollar's oscillations during Friday's trading session captured market attention. The swift reversal showcased the dominant bullish sentiment, implying potential gains and supporting a "buy on the dips" approach. The enduring interest rate differential and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy stance underscore the currency pair's trajectory. While mindful of holiday effects, investors may find opportunities amidst this market's overarching trend.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the top forex brokers in the industry for you.
