Crude Oil Forecast: Looks To The Upside

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oi market demonstrated resilience once again during Friday's trading session, coinciding with the release of thejobs data. The employment figures not only offer insights into a potential "soft landing," but they could also spark a surge in demand, potentially setting the stage for an acceleration. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Presently, market pullbacks continue to attract attention, prompting a closer examination of whether viable opportunities are emerging. The influence of OPEC's supply reductions remains a significant factor that cannot be overlooked. However, it's worth acknowledging that we might be slightly overextended at this juncture. My perspective leans toward seizing opportunities amidst dips, especially considering the recent occurrence of the "golden cross," marked by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossing above the 200-day EMA.Considering that Monday is Labor Day in the United States, it might be prudent to exercise patience and wait for a few days to evaluate potential value propositions. The market trajectory seems poised toward the $90 level.In the realm of Brent markets, a rally has propelled prices above the most recent peak, suggesting an impending move toward the $90 level. Given this outlook, the strategy of buying on pullbacks appears favorable, especially considering the robust support around the $85 level. As the "golden cross" looms on the horizon, it's expected to generate substantial attention. Ultimately, my perspective aligns with the notion that the market is not only headed for the $90 level but potentially well beyond.Shorting The Market is not AttractiveFrom my vantage point, shorting doesn't hold much appeal. However, a potential case for shorting could materialize if Brent were to breach the $80 level. Presently, this doesn't appear to be on the horizon. Moreover, the recent breakout from a bullish flag pattern, a recognizable technical indicator, has further fueled market momentum.In conclusion, the WTI Crude Oil and Brent markets present intriguing dynamics in Friday's trading session. The resilience showcased amidst these market conditions is noteworthy. As traders, our role is to navigate the complex interplay of factors, identifying opportunities amid fluctuations. The influence of OPEC and technical indicators such as the "golden cross" and bullish flags add layers of complexity to the market's trajectory. Whether opting for buying on pullbacks or anticipating further gains, remaining attuned to market developments is paramount in seizing potential opportunities.Ready to trade our WTI Crude Oil Forex ? We've made a list of the best Forex Oil trading platforms worth trading with.
