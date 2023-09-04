Forex Today: Risk-On Sentiment Continues As Fed Hikes Seen O

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started
Markets are enjoying a resurgence in risk-on sentiment as consenfirms around the notion that the Fed is done hiking rates, with the CMA FedWatch tool suggesting a 93% chance of no rate hike at the next Fed meeting later this month of September. Sentiment is also bullish in China on property stimuissues, leading to the HIS rising by more than 2% today. Most stock markets are higher since the Asian open today. Risk-on sentiment is producing a gain in the Australian Dollar, while theDollar has been the weakest currency today in the Forex market, putting
the AUD/USD currency pair
in fotoday. There are rallies in several commodities, with the most notable being WTI
Crude Oil
and Brent Crude Oil which reached long-term high prices last Friday, which will be of interest to trend traders on the long side. The USD/JPY currency pair
remains within a valid long-term upwards trend. Trend traders and yield traders will be interested in being long of this currency pair. It is a public holiday today in both the and Canada. Labor Day is a major holiday in the to market volumes there can be expected to be very thin today. There will be a release tomorrow of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Cash Rate and Rate Statement – the Bank is expected to leave its Rate unchanged at 4.10%.
