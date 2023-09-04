Uk's Channel-4 Says It Will Unveil Shocking Revelations About Easter Bombings

“Shocking new revelations about Sri Lanka's deadly Easter bombings of 2019, as high-placed whistle-blowers allege complicity by officials inside the government,” it stated.

Informed sources said that the primary source of the programme is the former spokesperson of Pillayan, who is currently living in Geneva, Switzerland seeking asylum. He was the media spokesperson and finance secretary of Sivaneshthurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan group.

Sources also said that Channel 4 had planned to broadcast this video on August 15, but had stopped broadcasting the video on that day following a clarification given to Channel 4 by the Chief of State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General Suresh Salley through his lawyers about the allegations levelled against him in the video.

It is also reported that Major General Suresh Salley has informed Channel 4 with documents confirming that he was not on duty in Sri Lanka during the period related to the incidents that Azad Maulana made using his name.

However, it is reported that after Major General Suresh Salley's response, Channel-4 had reportedly changed the title of the video and scheduled to broadcast it tomorrow.

Channel 4 previously aired a documentary video titled Sri Lanka's Killing Fields, a hard-hitting investigation into the final weeks of the Sri Lankan civil war.

