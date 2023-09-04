Swiss Abbey Investigates Abuse Claims

In the note, the current superior of the Cistercian monastery, Abbot Marc de Pothuau, explains that in July 2019 he received the first testimony of a woman reporting harassment. Five more reports of similar abuse have come in this year.

The friar in question left the religicommunity in 1996, to get married, and today suffers from dementia. For about 15 years he had been in charge of the guesthouse. His role was to create an environment where guests and hosts could find spiritual guidance and support. But "in doing so, he did not always respect the proper distance from some of the women," according to the statement.