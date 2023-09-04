Artificial Intelligence Has Some Potential For Swiss Judges

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) AI could be used, for example, in mass cases and as an aid in the search for precedents, the association's president Marie-Pierre de Montmollin told the Keystone-SDA Swiss News Agency.
It is also important to bear in mind that criminal proceedings are usually conducted orally and the sentence is determined individually. Under these conditions, AI could be a tool in the fight against judicial overload, she said at Neuchâtel cantonal court on behalf of the association's board.
+ Is artificial intelligence really as intelligent as we think? AI must also comply with the conditions set out by the Council of Europe in 2018 in an ethical charter on the use of artificial intelligence in and around the judiciary, she said. The Council of Europe demands, for example, certified sources and transparent data processing methods.
