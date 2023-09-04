Floods In Pakistan: Swiss Solidarity Raises Chf5.3 Million

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) It has financed nine projects and helped more than 415,000 victims of the devastating floods. It will continue its commitment in the coming months.
More than CHF3.7 million has been invested in nine projects implemented by its Swiss partners in the field, Swiss Solidarity announced on Monday. Helvetas, Save the Children Switzerland, Solidar Suisse and Terre des hommes were table to quickly provide emergency aid and initiate long-term reconstruction projects.
+ Climate change is forcing aid agencies to change how they work
In the emergency phase following the floods, the organisations concentrated on the distribution of food and basic necessities, the supply of drinking water and medical assistance. Thereafter, efforts shifted to the reconstruction of the sanitary infrastructure and the drinking water network.
The Swiss Solidarity campaign was launched on August 31, 2022, with the support of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo.ch's parent company, and private media after Pakistan was hit by the heaviest monsoon rains in 30 years. One third of the country was flooded by the waters. Some 1,700 people lost their lives and 30 million needed help.
+ Bringing water to rural communities in Pakistan The federal government also paid emergency aid funds to Pakistan. This amounted to CHF3.8 million: CHF2.8 million for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), CHF800,000 for the emergency response of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and CHF200,000 for Helvetas.
