Valais Authorities Concerned By Record Number Of Mountain Fatalities

Pascal Gaspoz, a rescue guide, is the new head of this intervention group, the Groupe Montagne. He told Swiss public television, RTSExternal link , about the consequences of rapid temperature changes:“In the space of a few days, we go from an isotherm at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres to snowfall at an altitude of 2,000 metres. This means that hikers and mountaineers have to adapt to the conditions they encounter.”

+ Mountain accidents in Switzerland: the figures

But Pierre Matthey, Secretary General of the Swiss Mountain Guides Association and a guide for 30 years, also points the finger at a lack of preparation.

For him, the primary danger lies with the people themselves, who either overestimate themselves or underestimate the conditions and therefore have no control over the situation. The key is to“adapt to the conditions of the day”.

+ What you need to know about hiking in Switzerland

Mountain professionals stress the importance of telling those around you before setting off on a hike, as well as bringing the right equipment and enough food and water.