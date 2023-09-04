Icrc President Visits China



During the four-day visit, Spoljaric will have a series of high-level meetings and engagement with government departments, senior Chinese Red Cross leaders, academics and think tanks, according to a statement issued by the Geneva-based ICRC.

“I highly value the strategic and multidimensional nature of the ICRC's relationship with China,” Spoljaric said ahead of the visit.“During my visit, I look forward to discussing ways and means to enhance the global respect and compliance for international humanitarian law and to increase the collaboration between the ICRC and China to bring humanitarian assistance for conflict-affected communities.”