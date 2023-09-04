Temperature Record For September Broken On Mount Pilatus

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) "The end of the line has not yet been reached," wrote the weather service Meteonews on X, formerly TwitterThe previrecord at Mount Pilawas on September 14, 1987, and had been 19.4°C. Meteonews expects mountain stations to hit new monthly records. All-time records are not completely excluded.
MENAFN04092023000210011054ID1107005095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.