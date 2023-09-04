Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board Extends Management Board Contract Of Dr Jörg Schüttrumpf By 5 Years

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Biotest AG: Biotest Supervisory Board extends Management Board contract of Dr Jörg Schüttrumpf by 5 years

04.09.2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Biotest Supervisory Board extends Management Board contract of Dr Jörg Schüttrumpf by 5 years



Dr Jörg Schüttrumpf to remain Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Biotest AG for another 5 years Appointment as Chief Scientific Innovation Officer of Grifols S.A.

Dreieich,

4

September

2023. The Supervisory Board of Biotest

AG extended the Management Board contract of Dr

Jörg

Schüttrumpf (49) by 5 years until 31

August

2028. This is in recognition of his many years of successful work as Head

of

Research

and

Development and, since the beginning of 2022, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) on the Management Board of Biotest AG.

As 'Chief

Scientific

Officer', Dr

Schüttrumpf is responsible for research and development within the Biotest

Group, including drug safety and regulatory affairs. Dr Schüttrumpf has been Head of Global Research at Biotest AG since 2012 and Head of Research and Development since 2015.

In addition, the Spanish parent company of Biotest AG, Grifols S.A., has asked Dr Schüttrumpf to assume the role of 'Chief Scientific Innovation Officer' for the entire Grifols

Group. In this role, he will drive the strategic growth foas a provider of innovative therapeutics for both companies.

"We are very pleased to have Dr

Schüttrumpf as a long-term member of the Board of Management and congratulate him on his additional new role in the Grifols

Group. He has been very successful in developing the research and development area at Biotest and is a leader with an impressive track record," emphasises Dr

Bernhard

Ehmer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biotest AG.







About Biotest: Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,300 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain ( ).





IR contact Dr Monika Buttkereit Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail:



PR contact Dirk Neumüller Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN: DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities' ID No.

522723; ISIN: DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are tsubject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.









04.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Biotest AG Landsteinerstraße 5 63303 Dreieich Germany Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0 Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201 WKN: 522723, 522720 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1718261



End of News EQS News Service