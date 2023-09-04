(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Toni Bou Wins 17thnsecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title





Vertolaye, France, Sep 04, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou (Spain, 36 years old) has won the 2023 FIM* Trial World Championship. He has clinched his 17thnsecutive title by winning the first day of the final round in France, held on September 2.







This year's Trial World Championship isntested over seven rounds (14 trials). In the first three rounds from the season-opener in Spain to the Japan round in Mobility Resort Motegi, Bou fought a close battle for the lead, but a double-win in Round 4,n Marino gave him a clear advantage, which he capitalized on bynsecutive double-wins in Round 5, Andorra and Round 6, Italy to all but seal the championship. Anvincing victory of the first day of the final round in France gave Bou his 17thnsecutive championship title.Since clinching his first world championship title in 2007 on HRC's MontTA 4RT factory bike, Bou has increased his unparallelednsecutive championship titles to 17. He has also won his 16thnsecutive X Trial World Championship, an indoorpetition raced on artificially prepared sections, and currently leads the 2023 indoor championship which resumes in October.Toni Bou | Repsol Honda Team"I am very happy to win the title with a victory. It has been a very difficult year, with a difficult start in which the rival made it very tough for. But we have achieved another title in the best way, with a victory, so I want to thank the team. As I alwaysy, it would be impossible to maintain this level without all their support and effort."Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racingrporation"I would like to extend my heartfeltngratulations to Toni Bou on his unprecedented 17thnsecutive win in the Trial World Championship. Despite the rise of younger riders this season, he has shown overwhelming strength,nsistently winning in the snd half of the season. I amnfident that his stronghold willntinue and that he willntinue to break rrds in the future. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, has also made a great leap to 3rd place in the ranking in his snd premier class season. As for the team, I would like to share the joy with the team manager Takah Fujinami and all the staff for achieving a better result than last year. Last but not least, I would like to thank all of our sponsors and trial fans for supporting our racing activities."*FIM: Federation Internationale de MotocyclismeFor more information, visit .