Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:43 GMT

China, Qatar To Strengthen Cooperation For Stable Afghanistan


9/4/2023 2:10:11 PM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): China and Qatar have agreed to strengthen bilateral interaction, coordination and cooperation for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Qatar Foreign Ministry or register a new account.

MENAFN04092023000174011037ID1107005043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search