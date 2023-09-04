Maxus D60- The Ideal 7-Seat Mid-Size Suv With Advanced Technology

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The MAD60 SUV by SAIC-MAis positioned in a medium-sized SUV and offers 7-seat layout. The vehicle is available now at Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor of Main Qatar, in its showroom on Salwa Road in Doha.
The D60 made its global debut with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine mated to a seven-speed DCT under its hood. This setup generates a decent 159hp and 250Nm of torque.
Based on the rigid line inherited from the design of SAIC MAconcept car TARANTULA, the MaD60 massive octagonal grille up front features a honeycomb-like design. This is flanked by aggressive-looking swept-back headlamps as well as a pair of sporty fog lamps. The full LED split matrix headlights with the style of the big dipper and the penetrating LED diamond taillights echo with each other.
The body structure adopts a closed-loop frame structure, significantly increasing the overall safety level and rigidity. The ratio of high-strength steel accounts for 65% and the ratio of ultra-high-strength steel reaches 25%, making the whole vehicle caring for the driving journey as an iron bastion.
As a mid-sized SUV for family, it considers more on practicality in the interior design. A large area of soft material is used above the center console to highlight the good texture. The D60 also gets a gigantic 8-inch infotainment display up front, complemented by a 14-inch full LCD digital instrument panel. With its dome panoramic sunroof allows a sunroof area of 1.1 sqm and lighting area of 0.86 sqm, providing a bright driving space.
Auto Class Cars is the authorized distributor of Main Qatar. A subsidiary of Nasser Bin Khaled Holding, Auto Class has introduced Main the 2016 Qatar Motor Show as a leading Chinese auto maker producing quality passenger and cargo vans.
Formerly known as Leyland DAF Vans (LDV), Mais part of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC); it is among the most respected companies producing light passenger and cargo vehicles.
It embodies a century of experience and unmatched technical prowess in commercial vehicle development.
The MaD60 and full range of Mavehicles are available now in Auto Class Showroom on Salwa road. Customers can visit the showroom Sunday to Thursday from 8am until 9pm.
