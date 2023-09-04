Customs Foils Bid To Smuggle Narcotic Pills

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Customs Department of Hamad International Airport has thwarted an attempt by a passenger coming in to the country to smuggle narcotic pills, the General Authority of Customs said Monday.
On examining the traveler's bag, 7476 narcotic Captagon pills and crushed pills weighing 161.7 grams, hidden in a secret compartment at the bottom of the bag were found, the post on X added.
