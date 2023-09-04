No Discount For Traffic Fines Due To Mobile Phone Use While Driving

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) There won't be a discount for fines due to mobile phone use while driving, a senior official at the General Directorate of Traffic has said. Cap. Mohamed Rabia al-Kuwari, Officer of the Violations Department at the General Traffic Department, Monday told Qatar Radio that using a mobile phone while driving will draw the fine of QR 500 and the discount won't be applicable for this violation. "This is one of the violations, emphasised by the Traffic Law due to the effects of traffic accidents and damage on public property and on road users," al-Kuwari said adding that 50 to 60% of traffic accidents happen due to using mobile phones and avoiding seatbelts while driving.
Meanwhile, the discount will be applicable for violation of avoiding seat belt if the penalty is settled within 30 days. The 50% discount is available in case of some traffic violations if the fine is settled within a month of the traffic violation being registered.
Al-Kuwari said the new unified radar system can catch three violations at the same time, which are not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone and over speeding.
The unified radar system was launched on Sunday to catch violations of not wearing seat belt and using mobile phone while driving.
Al-Kuwari pointed out that the driver has the right to challenge the violation through Metrash 2 or on MoI website and within a week the response will come via Metrash 2. The violation is reviewed by those in charge of the unified radar system.
