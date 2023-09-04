Private Vehicles Sales Jump Despite Lull In Automobile Sector In July: Psa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar saw a robust double-digit year-on-year growth in sales of new private vehicles this July, even as the automobile sector on the whole was on a reverse gear, according figures published by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).
The registration of new private vehicles stood at 4,283, which surged 15% on an annualised basis but fell 4.1% month-on-month in June 2023. Such vehicles constituted 75.71% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.
The country saw a total of 5,657 new vehicles registered in July 2023, declining 2.9% and 14.2% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in the review period.
The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 958; which declined 28.4% and 16% on a yearly and monthly basis respectively in July 2023. Such vehicles constituted 16.93% of the total new vehicles in the review period.
The registration of new private motorcycles stood at 205 units, which plummeted 64.7% and 6% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in July 2023. These constituted 3.62% of the total new vehicles in the review period.
The registration of new heavy equipment stood at 156, which constituted 2.76% of the total in June 2023. Their registrations had seen a 4.7% and 32.2% expansion on an annualised and monthly basis respectively in the review period.
As many as 40 trailers were registered in July 2023, which soared 73.9% and 37.9% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. They constituted 0.71% of the total new vehicles in the review period.
The new registration of other non-specified vehicles stood at 15 units, which soared 50% on a yearly basis but decreased 97.6% month-on-month this July. They constituted 0.27% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.
The renewal of registration was reported in 65,164 units, which saw 17.1% growth year-on-year but shrank 3.1% on a monthly basis in July 2023. It constituted 57.86% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.
The transfer of ownership was reported in 30,130 vehicles in July 2023, which grew 15.8% on an annualised basis but fell 9.1% month-on-month. It constituted 26.75% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.
The modified vehicles' registration stood at 3,868; which declined 35.8% and 12.3% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in July 2023. They constituted 3.43% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.
The number of lost/damaged vehicles stood at 3,308 units, which tanked 55% and 5.3% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in July 2023. They constituted 2.94% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.
The number of cancelled vehicles was 2,030; surging 39% and 43.1% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in July 2023. They constituted 1.8% of the clearing of vehicle-related process in the review period.
The number of vehicles meant for exports stood at 1,912 units, which shot up 44.3% on annualised basis but was down 7.9% on monthly basis in July 2023. It constituted 1.7% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.
The re-registration of vehicles stood at 87, which expanded 42.6% year-on-year but declined 14.7% month-on-month in July 2023. They constituted 0.08% of the clearing of vehicle-related process in the review period.
The clearing of vehicle-related processes stood at 112,633 units, which was up 8.4% on a yearly basis but shrank 4.9% month-on-month in the review period.
