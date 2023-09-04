Current Controversy Surrounds The Connext Sybil Hunter Program

The Connext Sybil Hunter Program, launched on August 24th, aimed to acknowledge authentic and valuable users within its ecosystem , drawing parallels with similar efforts seen in projects like HOP and SAFE. Between August 24th and September 1st, community members diligently reported individuals they suspected of being Sybil attackers.

During this period, the program received approximately 600 reports involving a significant 20,000 addresses out of the 62,070 candidates, which accounted for 35% of the total.

However, despite the program's noble intentions of rewarding authentic users, it became controversial. Some individuals threatened to“poison” Connext airdrop addresses, particularly those in the top 10% of transactions on zkSync.

This threat disrupted both the Sybil reporting process and the airdrop itself. Unfortunately, some users claimed to have been adversely affected by these poisoning attacks.

Trusta Labs , an on-chain data analytics and security platform, has introduced the“Proof of Innocence Program” (PoIP) to respond to this urgent matter and rebuild trust within the community.

This collaborative initiative between the community and the project allows users to submit pertinent information for verification . The data collected is subsequently shared with the project's anti-sybil team to prevent false positives and safeguard users' interests.