Oliver Velez's Optimistic Outlook On Bitcoin's Scarcity

Oliver has stated on X, formerly Twitter, that BTC will become scarce by the end of next year, making it one of the most in-demand assets.

While the concept is intriguing, Oliver's linking is somewhat predicated on the presumption that everyone will hold BTC.

The correlation is with the current global population of 8.1 billion people. Velez has rounded this number to the nearest billion. His argument asserts that the BTC supply will never exceed 21 million.

This reduces the per-human token supply to 0.00265 BTC, or roughly $67.73, when 1 BTC is valued at $25,800. To remove BTC that anyone in the world could possess, all a person must do is pay that amount of money.

The fact that 77 million people are added to the global population each year proves his claims. Oliver stated that the token's demand will decrease as the total supply is depleted but that the market will continue to increase.

BTC is currently trading at $25,978.40 at the time of writing. The difference is not significant, but it is significantly below the acceptable threshold of $30,000.

The community anticipates Bitcoin's future to be greener than it is currently. Numeranalysts had previously predicted that the token's value would surpass $100,000 by the end of the year.

Or, it would at least approach the all-time peak of $65,000.

With the current circumstances in mind, this does not occur. In addition, the SEC is involved in numercrypto ventures. Governments are attempting to recognize crypto as a valid currency .

As stated, there is no doubt that the sentiments of the holders are noble. BTC does not provide them with any support to justify these views.

Members are endeavoring to increase token purchases so that there is more trading activity on the network and the price rises.

BTC could become a scarce token, but it will likely take longer than anyone desires.

Oliver's pitch favors BTC, which is commendable, but it relies heavily on the premise that everyone will retain BTC in their wallet.

Moreover, he has assumed that BTC will be globally accepted and acknowledged within the following year.

The following generation sees value in digital tokens. Much depends on how the government perceives it regarding international trade, volatility, and fund protection .