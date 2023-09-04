Battling Bearish Trends In Crypto Ecosystem

According to data from, Pepe Coin (PEPE) is one of the tokens with favorable momentum today, as its price is currently $0.0000008067, up 7% in the last 24 hours.

It is not uncommon for PEPE to experience momentary price fluctuations due to its volatility. Rare, however, is the increase in nearly all of its key performance indicators.

At the time of writing, PEPE has a trading volume of $51.6 million, representing an increase of more than 37 percent overnight.

After weeks of volatility in the development of the meme coin, this key metric demonstrates a resurgence in PEPE's buying momentum.

Although the current prognosis is optimistic, maintaining the current trend is challenging.

After its disastrdebut on the market, PEPE has maintained its luster in the community, with new purchasers anticipating another parabolic price run shortly.

At the time, the core team behind PEPE was not increasing its prospective usability, a factor that could help ensure its long-term viability.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of PEPE's two leading competitors today, has not taught PEPE anything despite PEPE's relative youth.

Instead of being a novelty token with limited or no utility, Shiba Inu has introduced Shibarium, its Layer 2 scaling solution.

It will serve as a gateway for smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) with customized utilities.

Despite the possibility of a short-term reversal, PEPE has a lower chance of commanding the meme coin offshoot of the crypto industry due to its limited utility .