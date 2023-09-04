Labourers Killed, Critically Injured In Gujarat Factory Blast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two labourers were killed and three others critically injured amid a blast at factory in Gujarat's Tapi district. The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm at a fruit juice unit while five workers were setting up the machinery. One of the parts exploded at the newly-constructed factory killing two people on the spot.“Two workers were killed on the spot, while three others suffered seriinjuries and were rushed to a hospital in an ambulance,” an official said.(With inputs from agencies)
