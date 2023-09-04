Empowering Sustainable Practices: Soil Sensors Transform Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Industries

The global soil sensor market is on the brink of significant growth, poised to achieve a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.13% from 2021 to 2028. Soil sensors, instrumental in measuring and monitoring crucial soil parameters, play an indispensable role across industries such as agriculture, construction, and mining.

Key Market Insights:

Accurate Insights: Soil sensors, equipped with probes inserted into the soil, gather real-time data on temperature, pH, nutrients, and moisture levels. This data is pivotal for informed decision-making and optimizing processes across sectors.

Driving Sectors: With the agricultural sector's burgeoning need for precision techniques to enhance productivity, soil sensors are becoming indispensable. These sensors provide critical data on moisture content, pH balance, and nutrient levels, helping farmers make data-driven decisions for efficient resource allocation and sustainable practices.

Elevating Mining Practices: Soil degradation, contamination, and erosion are concerning outcomes of mining operations. Soil sensors offer real-time insights into moisture content, pH levels, and nutrient levels, allowing mining companies to mitigate their environmental footprint by monitoring and managing soil health.

Market Developments:

Advanced Precision: Murata launched a highly durable and high-precision soil sensor equipped with nine electrodes. It caters to smarter watering management in greenhouse horticulture, fruit growing, and outdoor cultivation.

Wireless Monitoring: Soil Scout unveiled the Dual Depth Sensor (DDS), a multi-headed soil moisture sensor that offers wireless monitoring technology. It is ideal for shallow ground application, bolstering efficient soil monitoring.

Automation Partnership: SubAir Sports Systems partnered with Soil Scout, a wireless underground soil moisture sensor startup, to provide turf managers with automated subsurface monitoring and ventilation, enhancing turf operations.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:



Soil Moisture Sensor

Soil Temperature Sensor Others

By Connectivity:



Wired Wireless

By End-Users:



Agriculture

Construction

Mining Others

Companies Mentioned:



Acclima Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc

Delta-T Devices Ltd

IMKO Micromodultechnik GmbH

Irrometer Company, Inc.

METER Group Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Proximal SoilSens

Sensoterra B.V. Sentek Technologies

For more information about this report visit



About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets