Nordlayer Named A Finalist At The Saas Awards And Computing Security Awards 2023

Now celebrating its eighth year, the SaaS Awards continue to recognize and honor outstanding SaaS innovations from all corners of the world. Entries from hundreds of companies spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received.

The program boasts an array of categories for 2023, including“Bespoke SaaS Solution,”“Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics,”“Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year,” and many others, showcasing SaaS solutions across industry verticals.

“The organizations announced today as finalists, including NordLayer, are clear evidence of the exceptional quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our panel of judges is thrilled to acknowledge these world-class SaaS innovators.”

Povilas Zukauskas, chief marketing officer, says:“Being named a finalist in both the SaaS Awards and the Computing Security Awards is an absolute honor for us. This recognition highlights our unwavering dedication to innovation and motivatesto push boundaries. We thank the organizers for includingalongside many leading organizations at this competitive stage.”

NordLayer provides flexible and easy-to-implement cybersecurity tools for businesses of any size or work model developed by the standard of NordVPN.

We help organizations secure networks in a stress-free way. NordLayer enhances intesecurity and modernizes network and resource access with technical improvements aligning with the best regulatory compliance standards. Helping organizations to adopt ZTNA and SWG principles, NordLayer is focused on the Security Service Edge of cybersecurity services.

Quick and easy to integrate with existing infrastructure, hardware-free, and designed with ease of scale in mind, NordLayer meets the varying growth pace and ad-hoc cybersecurity requirements of agile businesses and distributed workforces today.

