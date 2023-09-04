Prime Numbers Announces Listing On Mexc And Unveils Exciting Upcoming Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Prime Numbers listing on MEXC
DUBAI, UAE, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Prime Numbers, the leading project on the XDC network, is thrilled to announce its upcoming listing on the renowned cryptocurrency exchange, MEXC. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Prime Numbers and its rapidly expanding ecosystem.
The listing on MEXC signifies Prime Numbers' growing influence and recognition within the industry. With this listing, Prime Numbers aims to further enhance its accessibility and provide a broader audience with the opportunity to participate in its ecosystem.
XDC Network
The XDC blockchain has experienced significant growth over the past year, climbing over 50 positions in the market capitalization ranking and reaching the top 40, according to CoinMarketCap.
The XDC Network is a hybrid (public/private) blockchain that combines the benefits of both ledgers and offers services to companies and institutions.
The protocol's open-source software uses a delegated-Proof-of-Stake (XDPoS) consenmechanism and EVM compatible, which facilitates fast transactions (2000TPS), interoperability, and cybersecurity.
XDC works on interbank solutions and financial services related to Trade Finance, ISO20022 and R3 Corda.
Additionally, XDC has recently expanded its presence in the Japanese market through a partnership with SBI VC Trade, a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary of the Tokyo-based financial holding company SBI.
And more recently Tradeteq, a U.K-based private debt and real-world asset marketplace, rolled out a tokenized U.S. Treasury offering on the layer 1 blockchain XDC Network.
Prime Numbers Labs
Prime Numbers has a close relationship with XDC. They have been building on the public ledger of the network for over a year now. They have developed the first NFT Marketplace with a unique NFT system, and in one month, Prime Finance will be ready, which will be a game-changer for the XDC network, as it's the first lending and borrowing platform on the network.
With these developments by Prime Numbers, we can expect to see an increase in the value of the XDC network, its Total Value Locked (TVL), and the usage of its token, thereby also increasing the value of the Prime ecosystem.
These two platforms generate revenue, which is distributed to the holders through their unique NFT system. Furthermore, it has been announced that a third DApp is in the works, which will revolutionize the Prime ecosystem and make a significant impact on XDC.
Thanks to Prime's development and DApps, it has positioned itself as one of the most promising projects on the XDC Blockchain.
