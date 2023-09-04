Checkmark Announces Exclusive Sale On National Payroll Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
National Payroll Week Sale
10% Off on CheckMark Payroll Software + Free 2024 Payroll Subscription & Support
50% Off for 3 Months on CheckMark Online Payroll
Save 10% on CheckMark Payroll Software & get a free 2024 Payroll Subscription & Support, or enjoy 50% off for the first 3 months on CheckMark Online Payroll. National Payroll Week is a time to acknowledge the crucial role played by payroll professionals in maintaining the financial well-being of employees across the nation.” - Mohammed GhaniFORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- National Payroll Week is a time to honor the vital collaboration between American workers and dedicated payroll professionals who ensure accurate and timely paychecks. CheckMark, a leading provider of payroll solutions, is excited to join in this celebration by offering exclusive discounts on its payroll solutions during the National Payroll Week Sale , which runs from September 4 to 10, 2023.
During the National Payroll Week Sale, businesses can take advantage of two incredible offers that streamline payroll management and drive efficiency:
Offer 1: 10% Off on CheckMark Payroll Software + Free 2024 Payroll Subscription & Support
New customers who purchase CheckMark Payroll Software will receive a 10% discount on their purchase and a free 2024 Payroll Subscription and Support for the entire year - an extraordinary combined savings of $501. To access this unbeatable deal, simply apply the coupon code NPW2023 at checkout. This promotion is applicable only to new CheckMark Payroll Software purchases and does not cover payroll updates.
Offer 2: 50% Off for 3 Months on CheckMark Online Payroll
For businesses seeking the convenience of online payroll management, CheckMark presents an exceptional opportunity. During the National Payroll Week Sale, new users can unlock a remarkable 50% discount on their CheckMark Online Payroll Subscription for the first three months. To enjoy this offer, enter coupon code PAYROLL99 when upgrading from a trial account to a paid subscription.
"National Payroll Week is a time to acknowledge the crucial role played by payroll professionals in maintaining the financial well-being of employees across the nation," said Mohammed Ghani, CEO at CheckMark. "We are excited to contribute to this celebration by providing businesses with cost-effective solutions that simplify payroll management and ensure accuracy."
With the National Payroll Week Sale, CheckMark underscores its commitment to empowering businesses with reliable and efficient payroll solutions. These limited-time offers serve as a testament to CheckMark's dedication to supporting the payroll community and enhancing the payroll experience for businesses of all sizes.
To take advantage of these exclusive offers and learn more about CheckMark's payroll solutions, visit
About CheckMark:
CheckMark is a leading provider of payroll, accounting, and tax reporting solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, dedicated to making business management simple and efficient for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 1984, the company's software has been used by thousands of businesses to process payroll, manage accounting, and file their 1099 and 1095 taxes with ease and accuracy.
