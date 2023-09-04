Author Of Lookers Into Bookers Launches A Marketing Toolkit To Create Better Marketing Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Your Pocket-sized Marketing Strategy Brainstorming Buddy
The Customer Purchase Journey
Map out your marketing strategies
As businesses navigate the ever-evolving landscape of consumer behaviour, the need for a comprehensive marketing strategy has never been more paramount. Enter the *Customer Journey Toolkit* – a revolutionary tool designed to seamlessly integrate campaigns into every phase of the consumer's buying journey, unlocking unparalleled marketing potential.
From the 1st of September, the Customer Journey Toolkit will be available on Kickstarter. This launch offers early adopters a unique opportunity to be among the first to experience the transformative power of this toolkit. Whether you're a seasoned marketer, a new or established business or a budding entrepreneur, this is your chance to be part of this groundbreaking toolkit in the world of marketing.
A Toolkit for Every Business Size and Stage:
Whether you're a solo entrepreneur, just starting out or a well-established business with a full team behind you, the Customer Journey Toolkit is the perfect companion for businesses at any stage, from those launching fresh into the market to seasoned entities aiming to amplify their revenue. Its versatility ensures that every business, regardless of its size or tenure, can harness its power to craft compelling marketing strategies.
Two Tailored Toolkits to Choose From:
1. Tourism & Travel Toolkit: Ideal for tour operators, travel businesses, marketing agencies, tech companies, consultants, and business coaches. This toolkit offers an immersive exploration of the customer purchase journey, ensuring no stone is left unturned. By integrating this toolkit, businesses can foster a sense of ownership and engagement among staff and guides, making them integral to the company's success.
2. Product & Service Toolkit: Designed for retail businesses, software & subscription services, marketing agencies, B2C and B2B businesses, consultants, and business coaches. This toolkit transforms client meetings into unforgettable interactive sessions, leaving an indelible mark of innovation and creativity.
The Customer Journey Toolkit is more than just a tool – it's your secret weapon. By tailoring marketing strategies to resonate with customers at every touchpoint, businesses can eliminate blind spots and foster a deeper connection between teams and the company vision.
Meet the Mastermind: Chris Torres
With over 32 years of experience in digital marketing, Chris Torres stands at the forefront of brand consultancy. As the founder of the Tourism Marketing Agency, Chris has dedicated his expertise to the tourism sector, collaborating with some of the industry's most prominent names. His best-selling book, How to Turn your Online Lookers into Bookers, offers invaluable marketing insights tailored for the tours and activities sector. Beyond the written word, Chris hosts two renowned podcasts, The Digital Tourism Show and Tourpreneur, available across variplatforms.
Empower your marketing strategy with the Customer Journey Toolkit and embark on a journey of unparalleled growth and innovation.
Chris Torres
Tourism Marketing Agency
+44 20 3920 9135
The Customer Journey Toolkit - Your Pocket-sized Marketing Strategy Brainstorming Buddy
