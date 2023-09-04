Global Coffee Vending Machine Market Poised For Robust 8.5% Cagr Growth: Reed Intelligence's Forecast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market is expanding due to the increased need for convenience, the growing appeal of coffee, and the expansion of vending machines in public spaces such as schools and workplaces. The product type, distribution method, and geographic regions are used to segment the market for coffee vending machines . The market is divided into three segments based on product type: bean-to-cup coffee vending machines, cold coffee vending machines, and hot coffee vending machines. With the lion's share of the market, hot coffee vending machines are the most often used kind of coffee vending machines. The growing demand for cold beverages has led to a rise in the popularity of cold coffee vending machines. Due to the rising demand for fresh coffee, the market sector with the greatest rate of growth is bean-to-cup coffee vending machines. Get Sample Report PDF @ Market Dynamics One of the most consumed drinks worldwide, coffee is becoming more and more commonplace. The International Coffee Organization projects that by 2030, there will be 200 billion cups of coffee consumed worldwide. Numercauses, such as the expanding popularity of speciality coffees, the growing health advantages of coffee drinking, and the rising disposable income of consumers in emerging markets, are contributing to this development in coffee consumption. More and more customers are searching for easy ways to satisfy their coffee addiction. Coffee vending machines are becoming more and more common in offices, schools, and other public spaces because they provide a quick and reasonably priced option to purchase a cup of coffee. Globally, the quantity of vending machines is continuously increasing. The Vending Industry Association estimates that there are more than 20 million vending machines in thealone. The popularity of vending machines as a handy and cost-effective way to offer customers food and drink options is driving this increase in the number of vending machines. Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.5 % Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Segmentation by Type



Bean-to-cup Vending Machines

Fresh brew Vending Machines Instant Vending Machines Segmentation by Application

Office Food Service Geographies Covered

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa LATAM Market Drivers

Increasing Popularity Of Coffee

Rising Demand For Convenience Growing Number Of Vending Machines

The food service providers, retailers, and operators of vending machines make up the market segments. With the lion's share of the market, vending machine operators make up the largest segment of the industry. The market categories with the quickest growth are retailers and food service providers, as a result of the rising demand for coffee in these channels.

Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis

With the biggest market share for coffee vending machines, North America is the largest market. The growing popularity of coffee, the growing need for convenience, and the expanding number of vending machines in offices, schools, and other public spaces are driving the market's expansion in North America.

The second-biggest market for coffee vending machines is Europe. Similar factors driving the expansion of the North American market also propel the European market, including the growing desire for convenience and the growing popularity of coffee.

The market with the quickest rate of growth for coffee vending machines is Asia Pacific. The expanding middle class, the growing coffee consumption in developing nations like China and India, and the growing prevalence of vending machines in public spaces like workplaces are the main factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The smallest market for coffee vending machines is in the Middle East and Africa. However, the region's expanding demand for coffee is likely to fuel the market's expected significant growth in the next years.

Key highlights for the Coffee Vending Machine Market :



In 2023, the Coffee Vending Machine Market Size is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% , culminating in a valuation of XX billion by 2031.

Coffee's growing appeal, consumers' growing need for convenience, and the proliferation of vending machines in public spaces such as offices and schools are driving the market.

The largest market for coffee vending machines is in North America, which is followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Due to the expanding middle class and increased coffee consumption in emerging nations like China and India, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest growth in the coffee vending machine industry. The leading companies in the industry are creating cutting-edge goods and solutions to satisfy the expanding consumer base.

Key Players



Sa(Philips)

Jofemar

Crane Merchandising Systems

Seaga

Azkoyen Group

Tameside Vending

Astra

Canteen

Selecta

Evoca Group

BUNN

Dallmayr

Luigi Lavazza

Fresh Healthy Vending

FAS International

Bianchi Vending Group

Nestle Professional

Rhea Vendors Group Bravilor

Coffee Vending Machine Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type



Bean-to-cup Vending Machines

Fresh brew Vending Machines Instant Vending Machines

Segmentation by Application



Office Food Service

Segment by Region



North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa LATAM

Table of Contents

Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

