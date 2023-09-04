Attain Online Japanese Language School Announces Fall Semester 2023 Enrollment For Corporate Students

Last Attain Online Japanese School Information Session for Fall Semester 2023 Enrollment to be Held on September 9, 2023

Enrollment Promotional Offer of Up to Two Months' Free Tuition is available.

Free trial lesson is now accepting reservations

AOJ is excited to offer tailored educational opportunities for corporate entities seeking to equip their staff with essential Japanese language skills.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Attain Online Japanese Language School (AOJ), an online Japanese school under the umbrella of Attain Corporation, has taken a decisive step in enhancing its outreach to corporate applicants in anticipation of the growing trend of incorporating Japanese language training for foreign employees. As the fall semester of 2023 commences, AOJ is excited to offer tailored educational opportunities for corporate entities seeking to equip their staff with essential Japanese language skills.

Depending on participant numbers and proficiency levels, AOJ will be offering customized group classes for corporate students or integrating them into existing group lessons. The enrollment deadline for individual applicants for the fall semester is Tuesday, September 12 (Japan time), urging interested parties to secure their slots promptly. For corporate enrollees, the timing of enrollment remains negotiable, with provisions for mid-term registration also available.



Established by Attain, the Japanese education e-learning company behind the acclaimed Attain Online Japanese language learning resources, AOJ Language School has garnered recognition for its interactive and effective pedagogical approach. With over 150,000 students benefiting from Attain's Japanese language courses on platforms like Udemy, the institution is known for its commitment to delivering quality education that transcends geographical boundaries.

The fall semester curriculum at AOJ covers a wide spectrum of Japanese language proficiency levels, ranging from N5 to N1. Participants can learn Japanese with video class offering 24/7 accessibility, and live 90-minute classes held twice a week. These live sessions, led by seasoned instructors certified in Japanese language education, provide learners with real-time interaction and guidance, enriching their language acquisition journey.

Recently, AOJ Language School has been increasingly being used as a Japanese language training program for foreign employees. They accept one student at a time and offer the most suitable curriculum depending on the number of students, their Japanese level, and the content they would like to improve.

The last online school information session will be held on September 9, from 10:00 a.m. to introduce the AOJ Language School and its services for the fall semester. At the information session, they will explain about AOJ Language School, its curriculum, school schedule, course outline, enrollment information and enrollment campaign. This is a good opportunity to ask questions directly to school officials about actual classes and support services. This will be the last meeting before the fall semester application deadline for both individuals and corporations, so please take advantage of this valuable opportunity.

Please refer to the website for detailed information and registration. You can also request information materials or ask questions about the school through our website.

<Outline of the 2nd Online School Information Session for Fall Semester Student Recruitment>

Date: September 9, 2023, 10:00 to 11:00 (Japan time)

Method: Zoom (Zoom URL will be sent to those who have registered)

Language: Explanation will be given in English.

Contents: About AOJ Language School, overview of curriculum and courses, admission information

Registration:

Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form. They will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

Email:



Information Session Video of the Spring Semester:



< Fall Semester Enrolment Promotion >

For new students who enroll to the Fall 2023 semester, they are offering up to 2 months free tuition for those who apply for admission by the deadline.

They will offer free enrollment fee, free first month, and full support for passing the JLPT N2. In addition, they will offer an additional month of tuition cash back to those who study until the end of the semester.

<About Classes in Fall Semester >

Courses offered:

i-class (for beginners of Japanese language study)



ro-class (elementary class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)



ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)



Ni-class (intermediate to advanced learners of Japanese with basic intermediate Japanese or JLPT N3 level basic)



Ho-class (for intermediate to advanced level learners of Japanese with basic intermediate or JLPT N2 level basic)

Admission application deadline: September 12, 2023 (Japan time)

Enrollment date: October 1, 2023, Japan time

★Application Form:



★Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 96 USD as of September 1, 2023) through PayPal or

Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via inteconnection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Source: Attain Corporation

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

Attain Online Japanese Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email:

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan





