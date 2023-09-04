Ai In Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032

AI In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“AI in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the AI in manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $10.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 36.9%.

The growth in the AI in manufacturing market is due to increasing demand for automobiles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest AI in manufacturing market share . Major players in the AI in manufacturing market include Nvidia Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, SAP SE, Amazon Inc.

AI in Manufacturing Market Segments

.By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision

.By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

.By Application: Predictive maintenance and machinery inspection, Material Movement, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control, Cybersecurity, Industrial Robots, Reclamation

.By Industry: Automobile, Energy And Power, Semiconductor And Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Heavy Metal And Machine Manufacturing, Food And Beverage, Other Industries

.By Geography: The global AI in manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in manufacturing refers to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into the manufacturing process to increase efficiency, productivity, and quality. It involves the use of machine learning algorithms, computer vision, robotics, and other AI tools to analyze data, automate processes, and optimize production. By using AI in manufacturing, companies can reduce costs, improve product quality, and enhance overall performance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. AI in Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI in Manufacturing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

