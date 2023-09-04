Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Voice Over InteProtocol Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Voice over InteProtocol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Voice over InteProtocol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the voice over inteprotocol market size is predicted to reach $207.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6%.

The growth in the voice over inteprotocol market is due to the growing adoption of 5G technology. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest voice over inteprotocol market share. Major players in the voice over inteprotocol market include Verizon Communications, Comcast, Orange S.A., AT&T, Charter Communications, Vonage, Altice Inc., Telmex, Time Warner Cable.

Voice over InteProtocol Market Segments

.By Type: Integrated Access Or Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking, Managed IP PBX, Hosted IP PBX

.By Access Type: Phone To Phone, Computer To Computer, Computer To Phone

.By Call Type: International VoIP Calls, Domestic VoIP Calls

.By Medium: Fixed, Mobile

.By End User: Consumers, Small And Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises

.By Geography: The global voice over inteprotocol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Voice over InteProtocol (VoIP) is a communications technology that enables people to communicate via audio over the interather than via a traditional telephone line. VoIP enables making a call directly from a computer or a special VoIP phone.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Voice over InteProtocol Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Voice over InteProtocol Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

