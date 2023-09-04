Cookies By Shar Offers Custom Logo & Image Cookies To Businesses

Popular hand-decorated sugar cookies are not only delicious; they are customized with a brand logo or an image by the company.

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Few things are more special than fresh and delicisugar cookies! Personalizing hand-decorated sugar cookies with a brand, a logo or an image makes it even more special.

Now it is also easy and efficient, because Cookies by Shar offers custom logo & image cookies, exclusively for businesses.

Shar Melwani is a dynamic entrepreneur and a successful commercial baker in Davie, Florida. Her bakery has supplied popular, seasonal, and hand-decorated sugar cookies to several major retail and corporate outlets for more than 14 years.

Cookies by Shar is expanding its popular line of delici(and appealing) hand-decorated sugar cookies line. It exclusively offers businesses the unique specialty of high-quality cookies, customized with an image or the business' logo.

A logo is important in business because the business' brand is important. The logo is the first thing that customers notice, and the first thing they will remember.

There is a secret to why Cookies by Shar is a solid success story. Product quality and freshness is first and foremost.

With a staff of 22, Cookies by Shar continues to earn an exceptional reputation with an uncompromised foon taste and good ingredients. Real Butter., Unrefined sugar, Whole eggs. Real vanilla, and un-bromated flour.“Quality is everything,” Melwani emphasizes.“We don't skimp on the ingredients! I have been asked multiple times to change our recipe to reduce costs and let the cookies stay on shelves for months, but we will not compromise. Our reputation and market rely on the quality and freshness of our cookies.”

An innovative packaging idea has also increased the shelf life of the Sugar cookies by having a double moisture-free barrier and this not only protects the integrity of the product but also the cookie is less prone to damage. With this double-packaged innovation, the Sugar cookie has a shelf life of several months.

The tasty and attractive customized cookies are hand decorated and only baked to specific orders. There is no storefront. All cookies are individually shrink-wrapped, packaged and shipped in a cello bag with a gold clip. The pricing is based on size, volume and design detail.

For more information, please visit cookiesbyshar.com/pages/aboutand cookiesbyshar.com/pages/custom-logo-cookies

About Cookies by Shar

Cookies by Shar supplies custom, seasonal, and decorated sugar cookies to retail and corporate outlets. There is now a line of customized, hand-decorated brand logo cookies for businesses and groups.

Contact Details:

11870 W. State Road 84

Suite C8

Davie, FL 33325

United States

SHAR MELWANI

Cookies By Shar

+1 (954)689-2205

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Instagram