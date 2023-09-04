Correction: Rci Banque: 2023 Half-Yearly Financial Report Is Now Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
September 4th, 2023
RCI Banque: 202 3 Half-yearly Financial Report is now available
The RCI Banque group “ Half-year Financial Report 2023 ” is now available on the website
RCI Banque S.A.
French credit institution and insurance brokerage company, with a capital of 100,000,000 EUR
Head office: 15 rue d'Uzès - 75002 PARIS
SIREN : 306 523 358 R.C.S. Paris – VAT N°: FR95 306523358 – APE code: 6419Z – ORIAS N°: 07 023 704 –
Mobilize Financial Services is a trademark operated by RCI Banque S.A.
