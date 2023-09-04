Bank Al Etihad Teams Up With 19 Companies For Shorouq Comeback Program

Shorouq Comeback program

AMMAN, JORDAN, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Bank al Etihad has launched its 5th round of the Shorouq Comeback Program, designed for women seeking to reenter the workforce following voluntary career breaks.

Through this program, 76 women will have the unique opportunity to access a range of training programs and practical learning opportunities. These will enable them to reintegrate into the workforce. Additionally, over the course of six weeks, participants will be able to join the Shorouq Connect Network - a vibrant community of inspiring women. This network offers a platform for exchanging ideas, knowledge, and experiences through networking events and varilearning initiatives.

The program is gearing up for a new round, building upon its achievements in 2022. In the previyear, the program facilitated the successful reentry of 50% of participating women into the workforce by enabling them to secure employment or establish their own businesses. The program garnered the interest of six companies in response to Bank al Etihad's invitation to collaborate and provide training for participants within their respective organisations, leading to the apprenticeship of 38 women.

This year marks a notable advancement as the bank has partnered with prominent companies that share a common vision of strengthening women's economic participation. The list of partners includes the Crown Prince Foundation, PwC Middle East, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Umniah , Amam Ventures, BPWA, Fine Hygienic Holding, Grand Hyatt Amman, King Hussein Cancer Center, Better Business, J. Walter Thompson, Asali Architects, LingoArt Center, EXOS, Khibraty, PARACHUTE16, Al Nashmeyah Arms for Maintenance, Attayebat, along with the media partner, Roya Media Group .

Bank al Etihad views the program as a true reflection of its identity and values, characterised by gender diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunities. The bank's launch of this program emphasises its belief in the immense capabilities of women in Jordan, motivating them to rejoin the workforce and contribute to the growth of the Jordanian economy. The participation of the partnering companies stems from their shared belief in the program's message and their role in supporting the Sustainable Development Goals that align with the program. These include Goal 5 "Gender Equality," Goal 8 "Decent Work and Economic Growth," Goal 10 "Reduced Inequalities," and Goal 17 "Partnerships for the Goals."

The Shorouq Comeback Program is part of the wider Shorouq suite of banking solutions and non-financial services designed exclusively for women in Jordan. Launched by Bank al Etihad in 2014, the Shorouq suite is dedicated to fostering financial independence and security and enhancing women's economic participation.

