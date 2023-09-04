Europetripdeals Black Eyed Peas Book First Paris Concert In 5 Years

EuropeTripDeals Logo

April 2024 Elevation Tour Show Planned at La Defense Arena

PARIS, FRANCE, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The world-fampop band Black Eyed Peas are coming to Paris. Currently touring Mexon their“Elevation” World Tour, the mixed-genre musical act (spanning pop, hip, R&B, and dance/electronica) has produced popular hits like“Where is the Love?”,“Let's Get it Started” and“I Gotta Feeling (Tonight's Gonna be a Good Night)”.

Their Paris show will be held April 20, 2024 at La Defense Arena. As of press time, this is the only 2024 Black Eyed Peas concert scheduled in Europe. La Defense Arena, a centre of what's happening in Paris, is one of the top music venues in Europe, capable of holding up to 40,000 spectators. The Arena is a consistent stop on many of Europe's most popular concert tours .

“The Black Eyed Peas have tons of chart-topping songs,” notes Ryan Forney of EuropeTripDeals.“It's one of those shows where they can roll out hit after hit...and even for 'casual' fans you can't help but have a good time.”

The Black Eyed Peas consists of founding group members will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo. Former leading lady Fergie aka Fergaliciis no longer touring with the band (she departed the group in 2017).

Ryan Forney

EuropeTripDeals.com

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Other