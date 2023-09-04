Islamic World Wants Stability In Afghanistan: Oic

According to TOLOnews, the delegation had discussions with Afghan authorities, on essential issues such as moderation in Islam, women's education, and women's participation in different jobs.

The scholars emphasised that, the Islamic world wants stability in Afghanistan, at a meeting with Acting Deputy Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, TOLOnews said, adding that, the senior official once again emphasised the positive interaction of the Afghan caretaker government with the world.

The mission office of the OIC reopened in Kabul last Nov.– NNN-ANA

