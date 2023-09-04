Islamic World Wants Stability In Afghanistan: Oic

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
KABUL, Sept 4 (NNN-ANA) – A delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), recently visited Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, with attendance of scholars from the Islamic countries, local media reported.
According to TOLOnews, the delegation had discussions with Afghan authorities, on essential issues such as moderation in Islam, women's education, and women's participation in different jobs.
The scholars emphasised that, the Islamic world wants stability in Afghanistan, at a meeting with Acting Deputy Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, TOLOnews said, adding that, the senior official once again emphasised the positive interaction of the Afghan caretaker government with the world.
The mission office of the OIC reopened in Kabul last Nov.– NNN-ANA
MENAFN04092023000200011047ID1107004475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.