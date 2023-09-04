Kuwait Appoints New Ministers Of Finance, Education

The decree was issued on the proposal of Prime Minister, Fahd Abdul Aziz Hassan Al-Jarallah, said the report, adding, the appointment takes immediate effect.

The two ministers took the oath at the Bayan Palace, in front of the Deputy Emir of Kuwait and Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Former Minister of Finance, Manaf Abdulaziz Al-Hajeri, resigned on Jul 12, without disclosing reasons, while former Education Minister Hamad Al-Adwani resigned on Jul 17.

The Kuwaiti parliament adopts a unicameral system, with each term of four years. For a long time, relationship between the Kuwaiti Caband the National Assembly has been tense, and parliamentarians have launched multiple inquiries against cabmembers.– NNN-KUNA

