Sudanese Army Says 16 Civilians Killed In Attack In Khartoum

The army said, the RSF carried out“indiscriminate shelling” on Karari and Wad al-Bakhit neighbourhoods in northern Omdurman, north-west of the capital city, killing 13 civilians and wounding multiple others.

“The militia also attacked Al-Maseed area (south of Khartoum) and opened fire randomly on the citizens, killing three civilians,” the army said in a statement.

It added that, clashes also took place between the two forces in Al-Shajara area, south of Khartoum, resulting in the killing of five RSF fighters and injuring six others.

The RSF, instead, accused the SAF of bombarding residential neighbourhoods in Nyala, the capital city of South Darfur State, in western Sudan, killing 14 civilians and wounding dozens.

The paramilitary forces said in a statement that, 60 of its soldiers were killed yesterday, during the attack at the SAF's Engineers Corps base, west of Omdurman city.– NNN-SUNA