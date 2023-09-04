Zelensky To Replace Defence Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
KIEV, Sept 4 (NNN-UNIAN) – Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, yesterday, announced the decision, to replace Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov.
In his nightly video address, Zelensky said, he plans to dismiss Reznikov and ask parliament this week to confirm Rustem Umerov, head of the country's main privatisation fund, as his replacement.
“I believe the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction, with both the military and society as a whole,” Zelensky said.– NNN-UNIAN
