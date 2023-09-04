Trade Unions In Coimbatore Urge Govt To Disburse Mandatory Dues To National Textile Mill Workers

Coimbatore, Sept 4 (KNN) The trade unions in Coimbatore have urged the union government to immediately disburse mandatory dues to the National Textile Mill workers.

In a meeting with Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal, the trade union leaders urged the minister to find a solution at the earliest to the problems faced by the Mill workers.







In a memorandum submitted to the Minister, the trade unions said the mills are closed for more than 30 months and the workers were getting just 50 per cent wages.

They should get the full wages and the mandatory dues to be paid to them should be disbursed immediately. The government should reopen the mills and operate them for the benefit of the workers, the unions said.

“The Minister assuredthat the dues to be paid to the workers will be disbursed as soon as funds were made available for NTC,” said T.S. Rajamani of HMS.

Rajamani added that the Minister informed that the Public Sector Undertakings Committee had not agreed for reopening of the mills and a decision in this regard will be taken.

(KNN Bureau)